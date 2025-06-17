Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued strong remarks on Tuesday evening, vowing to eliminate what he described as the growing missile and nuclear threats posed by Iran.



Speaking to Israel's Channel 14, Netanyahu declared, "I am determined to eliminate the threat of Iran's missile and nuclear capabilities."



The Israeli leader warned that the region was on the brink of transformation, saying, "We will witness a different Middle East, one we have never seen before."



Netanyahu also revealed intelligence claiming that Iran had devised a plan to produce 300 missiles per month, aiming to reach 22,000 missiles over six years, a number he equated to the destructive potential of two nuclear bombs.