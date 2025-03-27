Gaza health ministry says 855 killed since Israel resumed strikes

Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-03-2025 | 06:26
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Gaza health ministry says 855 killed since Israel resumed strikes
Gaza health ministry says 855 killed since Israel resumed strikes

The health ministry in Gaza said on Thursday that 855 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since Israel resumed large-scale strikes on March 18.

According to the ministry's statement, the figure included 25 people killed in the past 24 hours. It also reported that the overall death toll had reached 50,208 since the war began on October 7, 2023.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Israel

Hamas

Strikes

