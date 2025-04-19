Hamas says fate of US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander unknown after strike

Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-04-2025 | 09:18
High views
Hamas says fate of US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander unknown after strike

Hamas said Saturday that the fate of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander remains unknown, while the body of a guard assigned to him had been recovered from the site of a recent Israeli strike.

"We managed to retrieve the body of a martyr who was tasked with securing the prisoner Edan Alexander, but the fate of the prisoner and the rest of the captors remains unknown," Hamas' armed wing said in a statement, days after announcing it had "lost contact" with the militant unit holding Alexander following an Israeli air strike on their location in the Gaza Strip.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Israel

Hostages

US

Gaza

