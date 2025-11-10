Israeli airstrike targets area between Jabal er Rafiaa and Jarmaq heights

Lebanon News
10-11-2025 | 08:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli airstrike targets area between Jabal er Rafiaa and Jarmaq heights
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli airstrike targets area between Jabal er Rafiaa and Jarmaq heights

Israeli warplanes carried out a new airstrike targeting the area between Jabal er Rafiaa and the Jarmaq heights on Monday.

Lebanon News

airstrike

targets

between

Jabal

Rafiaa

Jarmaq

heights

LBCI Next
Israeli strike targets car on Al-Baisariyah–Sarafand highway in South Lebanon
Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for reform and unity, vows one army and one law in exclusive LBCI interview — major remarks
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:31

US envoy Kushner, Netanyahu discuss phase two of Gaza plan: Israel PM office

LBCI
World News
09:21

France's ex-president Sarkozy leaves prison: Source to AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

Justice minister stresses strong ties with friendly nations, rejects any violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Israel claims strikes on alleged Hezbollah weapons sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon, army spokesperson says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

Justice minister stresses strong ties with friendly nations, rejects any violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Israel claims strikes on alleged Hezbollah weapons sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon, army spokesperson says

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Sources to Reuters: Israel urges Lebanese Army to step up search for Hezbollah weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Lebanese PM Salam meets US delegation, reaffirms commitment to reform and sovereignty

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-08

Israeli man spotted walking in Beirut’s Zaitunay Bay — investigation reveals he entered Lebanon using a Canadian passport

LBCI
World News
09:21

France's ex-president Sarkozy leaves prison: Source to AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-05

Lebanon’s Cabinet weighs multiple proposals as disagreement persists on electoral law

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

President Aoun discusses financial measures, security, and negotiations with US Treasury delegation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:00

Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for reform and unity, vows one army and one law in exclusive LBCI interview — major remarks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Balancing safety, Lebanese army tightens control in Beddawi camp after past incidents

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

President Aoun discusses financial measures, security, and negotiations with US Treasury delegation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in Houmine el-Faouqa

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:09

Israeli strike targets car on Al-Baisariyah–Sarafand highway in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Israel claims strikes on alleged Hezbollah weapons sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon, army spokesperson says

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Salem Zahran: Israel seeks to replicate the 'Syrian model' in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More