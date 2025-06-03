News
UN Security Council likely to vote Wednesday on Gaza action
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-06-2025 | 16:48
UN Security Council likely to vote Wednesday on Gaza action
The ten elected members of the U.N. Security Council have requested that the 15-member body vote on Wednesday on a draft resolution that demands "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza respected by all parties," according to diplomats.
The draft text, seen by Reuters, also demands the release of all hostages held by Hamas and others and the immediate lifting of all restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and its safe and unhindered distribution at scale, including by the U.N. throughout the enclave.
A resolution requires nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the permanent members—the United States, Russia, China, Britain, or France—to pass.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United Nations
Security Council
Vote
Gaza
Ceasefire
