UN Security Council to meet on Iran on Friday

The United Nations Security Council will meet later on Friday over Israel's strikes on Iran, diplomats said.



Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi requested the meeting in a letter to the 15-member body, saying Israel "has now crossed every red line, and the international community must not allow these crimes to go unpunished."



"Iran reaffirms its inherent right to self-defense as enshrined in Article 51 of the U.N. Charter and will respond decisively and proportionately to these unlawful and cowardly acts," Araghchi wrote.



Reuters