Israeli army issues evacuation warning for west of Gaza's Khan Yunis

Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-06-2025 | 12:59
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for west of Gaza's Khan Yunis

The Israeli military issued an evacuation order for residents of several western parts of Gaza's Khan Yunis on Monday, saying Hamas was operating in those areas.

"The Israeli military will operate with intense force in the areas where you are present," Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee told residents, noting that the order did not include Al-Amal hospital. "For your safety, evacuate immediately west to Al-Mawasi."


AFP
 
