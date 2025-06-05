US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation says it will open two aid distribution centers on Thursday

U.S-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) said it will open two aid distribution centers on Thursday.



GHF had said earlier that its sites would not open at their usual time due to maintenance and repair work. It did not say when aid distribution would resume.



The group, which has been fiercely criticised by humanitarian organisations, including the United Nations, began distributing aid last week.



The U.N. has warned that most of Gaza's 2.3 million population is at risk of famine after an 11-week Israeli blockade of the enclave.



Reuters