Trump says more hostages will be released from Gaza soon

Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-07-2025 | 00:08
Trump says more hostages will be released from Gaza soon
Trump says more hostages will be released from Gaza soon

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that 10 more hostages will be released from Gaza soon, without providing further details.

Trump made the comment during a dinner with members of the House of Representatives at the White House, praising the efforts of his special envoy, Steve Witkoff. 

Negotiators from Israel and Hamas have been engaged in the latest round of ceasefire talks in Doha since July 6, discussing a U.S.-backed proposal for a 60-day truce.

“We’ve gotten most of the hostages back. We’ll be getting 10 more very soon, and hopefully we’ll wrap this up quickly,” Trump said.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Donald Trump

Israel

Gaza

Ceasefire

Hostages

Gaza civil defense says Israeli attacks kill 26 near two aid centers
Hamas armed wing says Israel blocking ceasefire and hostage release talks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
