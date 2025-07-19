Trump says more hostages will be released from Gaza soon

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that 10 more hostages will be released from Gaza soon, without providing further details.



Trump made the comment during a dinner with members of the House of Representatives at the White House, praising the efforts of his special envoy, Steve Witkoff.



Negotiators from Israel and Hamas have been engaged in the latest round of ceasefire talks in Doha since July 6, discussing a U.S.-backed proposal for a 60-day truce.



“We’ve gotten most of the hostages back. We’ll be getting 10 more very soon, and hopefully we’ll wrap this up quickly,” Trump said.



Reuters