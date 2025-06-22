News
Israeli army says bodies of three hostages recovered in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22-06-2025 | 05:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army says bodies of three hostages recovered in Gaza
The Israeli military said Sunday that it had recovered the bodies of three hostages in Gaza more than 20 months after they were abducted by Hamas militants.
"In a special operation... the bodies of the hostages Ofra Keidar, Yonatan Samerano, and Staff Sergeant Shay Levinson were recovered from the Gaza Strip yesterday," the military said in a statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Army
Bodies
Hostages
Gaza
From Gaza to Tehran: how far will Israel go—and will Iran hold?
Previous
