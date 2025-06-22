Israeli army says bodies of three hostages recovered in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
22-06-2025 | 05:11
High views
Israeli army says bodies of three hostages recovered in Gaza
Israeli army says bodies of three hostages recovered in Gaza

The Israeli military said Sunday that it had recovered the bodies of three hostages in Gaza more than 20 months after they were abducted by Hamas militants.

"In a special operation... the bodies of the hostages Ofra Keidar, Yonatan Samerano, and Staff Sergeant Shay Levinson were recovered from the Gaza Strip yesterday," the military said in a statement.


