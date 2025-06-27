MSF slams US-backed Gaza aid scheme as 'slaughter masquerading' as aid

The Doctors Without Borders (MSF) charity called Friday for a controversial Israel- and U.S.-backed relief effort in Gaza to be halted, saying it was "slaughter masquerading as humanitarian aid".



The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, launched last month, "is degrading Palestinians by design, forcing them to choose between starvation or risking their lives for minimal supplies", MSF said in a statement, demanding that the scheme be "immediately dismantled".





AFP