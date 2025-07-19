News
Gaza civil defense says Israeli attacks kill 26 near two aid centers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-07-2025 | 03:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza civil defense says Israeli attacks kill 26 near two aid centers
Gaza's civil defense agency on Saturday said Israeli attacks killed 26 Palestinians and wounded more than 100 near two aid centers in the south of the Palestinian territory.
Agency spokesman Mahmud Basal told AFP that 22 were killed near a site southwest of Khan Younis and four near a center northwest of Rafah, blaming "Israeli gunfire" for both.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Civil Defense
Israel
Attacks
Aid Centers
Trump says more hostages will be released from Gaza soon
Previous
