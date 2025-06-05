Brazil's President accuses Israel of 'premeditated genocide' in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-06-2025 | 08:17
Brazil's President accuses Israel of 'premeditated genocide' in Gaza
0min
Brazil's President accuses Israel of 'premeditated genocide' in Gaza

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on Thursday, during a trip to Paris, accused Israel of carrying out "premeditated genocide" in the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

"It's a premeditated genocide from a far-right government that is waging a war against the interests of its people," he said at a joint press conference with France's President Emmanuel Macron.

While Lula has previously used the term "genocide," Macron has refused to, saying last month it was not for a "political leader to use to term but up to historians to do so when the time comes."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Brazil

Accusation

Israel

Gaza

Genocide

