Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on Thursday, during a trip to Paris, accused Israel of carrying out "premeditated genocide" in the Palestinian territory of Gaza.



"It's a premeditated genocide from a far-right government that is waging a war against the interests of its people," he said at a joint press conference with France's President Emmanuel Macron.



While Lula has previously used the term "genocide," Macron has refused to, saying last month it was not for a "political leader to use to term but up to historians to do so when the time comes."



