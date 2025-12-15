ICC rejects Israeli bid to halt Gaza war investigation

15-12-2025 | 11:13
ICC rejects Israeli bid to halt Gaza war investigation
2min
ICC rejects Israeli bid to halt Gaza war investigation

Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday rejected one in a series of legal challenges brought by Israel against the court's probe into its conduct of the Gaza war.

On appeal, judges refused to overturn a lower court decision that the prosecution's investigation into alleged crimes under its jurisdiction could include events following the deadly attack on Israel by militant Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The ruling means the investigation continues and the arrest warrants issued last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense chief Yoav Gallant remain in place.

Israel rejects the jurisdiction of the Hague-based court and denies war crimes in Gaza, where it has waged a military campaign it says is aimed at eliminating Hamas following the October 7 attacks.

The ICC initially also issued a warrant for Hamas leader Ibrahim al-Masri for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity, but withdrew that later following credible reports of his death.



Reuters
 
Witkoff, Kushner brief EU foreign ministers on Gaza via video conference, EU official says
Hamas says Israel's killing of senior commander threatens ceasefire
