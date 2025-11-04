Ukraine attacks petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan with drones, Russia says

04-11-2025 | 03:30
Ukraine attacks petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan with drones, Russia says
Ukraine attacks petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan with drones, Russia says

A Ukrainian drone attack damaged the Sterlitamak petrochemical plant deep inside Russia, causing a partial collapse of a water-treatment facility but no injuries, regional authorities said on Tuesday.

The plant in the Bashkortostan region, some 1,500 km (932 miles) from the Ukrainian border in the Urals Mountains, was operating without interruption, the head of the Bashkortostan region, Radiy Khabirov, said on the Telegram messaging app.

He added that both of the drones involved in the overnight strike were destroyed.

The Russian defense ministry said in its daily report that, in addition to the two drones downed over the Bashkortostan region, its defense systems destroyed 83 drones over seven other Russian regions.

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Attacks

Petrochemical Plant

Bashkortostan

Drones

Russia

