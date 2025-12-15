News
Gaza struggles to pull bodies from rubble as storms rock damaged buildings
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-12-2025 | 09:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza struggles to pull bodies from rubble as storms rock damaged buildings
Authorities in Gaza warned on Monday that more war-damaged buildings may collapse because of heavy rain in the devastated Palestinian enclave and said the weather was making it hard to recover bodies still under the rubble.
Two buildings collapsed in Gaza on Friday, killing at least 12 people according to local health authorities, amid a storm that has also washed away and flooded tents, and led to deaths from exposure.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Bodies
Rubble
Buildings
Israel
Next
Witkoff, Kushner brief EU foreign ministers on Gaza via video conference, EU official says
Hamas says Israel's killing of senior commander threatens ceasefire
Previous
