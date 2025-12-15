Gaza struggles to pull bodies from rubble as storms rock damaged buildings

Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-12-2025 | 09:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza struggles to pull bodies from rubble as storms rock damaged buildings
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza struggles to pull bodies from rubble as storms rock damaged buildings

Authorities in Gaza warned on Monday that more war-damaged buildings may collapse because of heavy rain in the devastated Palestinian enclave and said the weather was making it hard to recover bodies still under the rubble.

Two buildings collapsed in Gaza on Friday, killing at least 12 people according to local health authorities, amid a storm that has also washed away and flooded tents, and led to deaths from exposure.



Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Bodies

Rubble

Buildings

Israel

LBCI Next
Witkoff, Kushner brief EU foreign ministers on Gaza via video conference, EU official says
Hamas says Israel's killing of senior commander threatens ceasefire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09

Israel army says preparing to pull back troops in Gaza as part of deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-26

Israel allows Red Cross, Egyptian teams into Gaza as search for hostage bodies widens

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14

Returning hostage bodies from Gaza may take time: Red Cross

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-27

From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:13

ICC rejects Israeli bid to halt Gaza war investigation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:10

Witkoff, Kushner brief EU foreign ministers on Gaza via video conference, EU official says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-14

Hamas says Israel's killing of senior commander threatens ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-13

Israel kills senior Hamas commander, Raed Saed, in Gaza strike — Israeli media

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-11

Israel says Hezbollah trying to rebuild, smuggle in arms from Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06

After suspension of “Rissalat Association” license, PM Salam explains government’s decision

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-14

Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Yater kills one, wounds another

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-20

Lebanon expands southern deployment and readies donor initiative, PM tells Bloomberg

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Lebanon minister says 380,000 Syrian refugees have returned home under safe return plan

LBCI
World News
04:13

Australia’s grand mufti to LBCI: Bondi Beach attack undermines social cohesion, praises Ahmad al-Ahmad’s heroism

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Sources tell LBCI: Diplomats focus on Lebanese army’s weapons control plan during Southern Litani briefing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

US pushes diplomacy with Lebanon: Israeli military chief hints at renewed offensive against Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:24

Lebanon’s PM pushes to finalize financial gap law within 48 hours, sources say

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Border demarcation: Lebanon-Syria border incident raises questions over security coordination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Amid Israeli violations, diplomats visit south Lebanon: Key discussion points

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

German Defense Ministry signs support agreements with Lebanese Army

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More