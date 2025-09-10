Russia says did not target Polish sites in overnight drone attack

World News
10-09-2025 | 08:29
High views
Russia says did not target Polish sites in overnight drone attack
0min
Russia says did not target Polish sites in overnight drone attack

The Russian army on Wednesday said it did not target Polish sites in an overnight drone attack on Ukraine, after the NATO member said it had downed several Russian drones that breached its airspace.

"There were no intentions to engage any targets on the territory of Poland," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement in English, without confirming or denying that its drones had entered Polish airspace.

"We are ready to hold consultations on this subject with the Polish defence ministry," it added.

AFP

World News

Russia

Poland

Drone

Attack

