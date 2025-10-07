Hamas said Tuesday that the October 7 attack on Israel, which according to Israeli officials resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, was a "historic response" to Israel's actions.



"We reaffirm that the Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7 was a historic response to attempts to eradicate the Palestinian cause," Fawzi Barhoum, a senior Hamas official, said in a televised speech.



Israel's retaliatory military offensive in Gaza has killed at least 67,160 people, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry, figures the U.N. considers reliable.



