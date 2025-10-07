News
Hamas 'wants guarantees from Trump and sponsor countries' on Gaza deal: top negotiator
07-10-2025 | 14:42
Hamas's top negotiator Khalil El-Hayya said Tuesday during indirect talks with Israel in Egypt that the group "wants guarantees from (US) President Trump and the sponsor countries that the war will end once and for all".
"We do not trust the occupation, not even for a second," he told Egyptian state-linked media Al-Qahera News, referring to Israel.
"The Israeli occupation throughout history does not keep its promises, and we have experienced it twice in this war. Therefore, we want real guarantees," he continued, accusing Israel of violating two ceasefires in the current war.
AFP
