Lebanon’s public works minister outlines priorities, stresses stability and infrastructure projects

20-09-2025 | 06:43
Lebanon’s public works minister outlines priorities, stresses stability and infrastructure projects
Lebanon’s public works minister outlines priorities, stresses stability and infrastructure projects

Lebanon’s Minister of Public Works and Transport, Fayez Rasamny, said the government is working in full harmony, with consensus on major issues regardless of the remaining term of the cabinet. He expressed hope that parliamentary elections will be held on schedule.

Rasamny highlighted ongoing government discussions on the national budget, noting that while ministry requirements have been detailed, funds remain limited, especially for southern regions affected by the recent war. 

He emphasized that Israel’s attacks continue to hinder foreign aid, and the government is working to address the challenge.

On infrastructure, Rasamny confirmed plans to expand the Beirut Airport to accommodate an additional two million passengers within a year. The resumption of Beirut-Moscow flights depends on international factors and sanctions, he said.

The minister also discussed the upcoming licensing for Qlayaat Airport, stressing careful investment planning, and underscored the need for public-private partnerships to attract investment. He added that road rehabilitation efforts are underway.

Regarding ports, Rasamny noted efforts to modernize the Port of Beirut and to operate Jounieh's Port commercially and for tourism, positioning it as a gateway to Cyprus. 

Plans are also in place to improve Lebanon’s public transport system, including the integration of new buses from Qatar and potential support from China, which could significantly enhance daily service for thousands of passengers.

