'Last lifelines' are collapsing in Gaza: UN chief
Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-07-2025 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
'Last lifelines' are collapsing in Gaza: UN chief
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday condemned the "accelerating breakdown of humanitarian conditions" in Gaza after more than 21 months of Israel's war with Hamas.
"The last lifelines keeping people alive are collapsing," his spokesman said in a statement. The United Nations chief "deplores the growing reports of children and adults suffering from malnutrition."
AFP
