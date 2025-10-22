Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI

22-10-2025 | 10:21
Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI
0min
Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI

Joanna Kassem was announced as the winner of a 2026 MG ZS car in the Toters Fresh draw aired on LBCI.

Lebanon News

Kassem

Toters

Fresh

