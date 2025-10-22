Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights

Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights
Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights

A group of Lebanese lawmakers who signed the proposal to amend the expatriate voting law said they urged President Joseph Aoun to request that the government draft and submit an urgent bill to Parliament addressing flaws in the current voting system for Lebanese abroad.

The MPs described the move as “a fundamental step toward restoring the right of Lebanese expatriates around the world to take part in shaping their country’s future.”

They stressed that enabling the diaspora to vote upholds the principle of equality between all Lebanese—both residents and those abroad—and safeguards their right to participate in national decision-making.

