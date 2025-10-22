News
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Shows
Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights
Lebanon News
22-10-2025 | 06:14
Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights
A group of Lebanese lawmakers who signed the proposal to amend the expatriate voting law said they urged President Joseph Aoun to request that the government draft and submit an urgent bill to Parliament addressing flaws in the current voting system for Lebanese abroad.
The MPs described the move as “a fundamental step toward restoring the right of Lebanese expatriates around the world to take part in shaping their country’s future.”
They stressed that enabling the diaspora to vote upholds the principle of equality between all Lebanese—both residents and those abroad—and safeguards their right to participate in national decision-making.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese
Diaspora
Elections
Lawmakers
Joseph Aoun
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
Previous
Lebanon News
PM Salam: Government committed to on-time elections, ensuring voting rights for all Lebanese
Lebanon News
PM Salam: Government committed to on-time elections, ensuring voting rights for all Lebanese
News Bulletin Reports
Parliament in uproar: Lebanese MPs clash over elections and diaspora voting
News Bulletin Reports
Parliament in uproar: Lebanese MPs clash over elections and diaspora voting
Lebanon News
Lebanese MPs call on Parliament to include expatriate voting bill on next session's agenda, stressing urgency and constitutional rights
Lebanon News
Lebanese MPs call on Parliament to include expatriate voting bill on next session's agenda, stressing urgency and constitutional rights
Lebanon News
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam hosts senior officials and lawmakers at Kraytem residence
Lebanon News
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam hosts senior officials and lawmakers at Kraytem residence
News Bulletin Reports
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
News Bulletin Reports
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
News Bulletin Reports
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
News Bulletin Reports
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
Lebanon News
Hezbollah's Qassem: Enough with threats against Lebanon, BDL governor is not a US employee
Lebanon News
Hezbollah's Qassem: Enough with threats against Lebanon, BDL governor is not a US employee
Lebanon News
MP Gemayel: Law restricting only six seats for expatriates is a form of 'political marginalization'
Lebanon News
MP Gemayel: Law restricting only six seats for expatriates is a form of 'political marginalization'
News Bulletin Reports
Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests
News Bulletin Reports
Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests
News Bulletin Reports
Can Lebanon finally solve its waste crisis? A new bill aims to find out — the details
News Bulletin Reports
Can Lebanon finally solve its waste crisis? A new bill aims to find out — the details
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon under pressure: IMF sets reform conditions before aid
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon under pressure: IMF sets reform conditions before aid
Lebanon News
Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights
Lebanon News
Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights
Lebanon News
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
News Bulletin Reports
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
News Bulletin Reports
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
Lebanon News
Hezbollah's Qassem: Enough with threats against Lebanon, BDL governor is not a US employee
Lebanon News
Hezbollah's Qassem: Enough with threats against Lebanon, BDL governor is not a US employee
News Bulletin Reports
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
News Bulletin Reports
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
Lebanon News
Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights
Lebanon News
Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights
News Bulletin Reports
Preparations for second phase of Gaza plan: Egyptian intelligence chief meets Israeli leaders
News Bulletin Reports
Preparations for second phase of Gaza plan: Egyptian intelligence chief meets Israeli leaders
Middle East News
UK removes terrorism designation for Syria's HTS
Middle East News
UK removes terrorism designation for Syria's HTS
Lebanon News
MP Gemayel: Law restricting only six seats for expatriates is a form of 'political marginalization'
Lebanon News
MP Gemayel: Law restricting only six seats for expatriates is a form of 'political marginalization'
Lebanon News
High-level French judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to boost legal cooperation
Lebanon News
High-level French judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to boost legal cooperation
