Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israel, already battling on four fronts, was jolted Monday by a deadly bus attack in Jerusalem that revived memories of violence the country thought it had left behind.



Two Palestinian assailants opened fire on a crowded bus in the city, killing six Israelis and wounding dozens more, with injuries ranging from moderate to severe. The attack prompted far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to call on all Israelis to arm themselves against Palestinians, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu framed the incident as part of Israel's broader wars.



In an emergency assessment, Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir ordered the West Bank effectively sealed off, describing it as a "wide prison" with massive deployments of police, soldiers, and border guards.



The internal front was further rattled by Yemeni drones intercepted near Israel's Dimona nuclear reactor and Ramon Airport, even as fighting in Gaza intensified.



Meanwhile, reports surfaced of renewed U.S. efforts to broker a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas to end the war, though both sides have set conditions that make progress unlikely.



In Lebanon, Israeli warplanes carried out strikes in the Bekaa Valley, targeting what the military claimed were Hezbollah's Radwan Force training camps and weapons depots in Hermel.



Ultimately, the developments underscored Israel's prolonged conflicts, with the government's overriding priority now securing the country's safety, even as the wars stretch on with no clear resolution in sight.