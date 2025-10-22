Palestinian official urges world to force Israel to comply with ICJ ruling

The Palestinian delegate to the International Court of Justice on Wednesday urged the world to ensure Israel comply with the court's ruling to allow aid into Gaza.



"It is about time that the international community rise up to the challenge because we know... that Israel will not oblige and will not uphold these responsibilities as delineated by the court," Ammar Hijazi told reporters at the court.



"So, the responsibility is on... the international community to uphold these values and oblige Israel, bring Israel into compliance with these laws," added Hijazi.



AFP