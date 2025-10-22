US missionary abducted in Niger capital: Diplomatic sources

World News
22-10-2025 | 09:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US missionary abducted in Niger capital: Diplomatic sources
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US missionary abducted in Niger capital: Diplomatic sources

A U.S. missionary working for evangelical Christian organisation SIM has been abducted in Niger's capital Niamey, sources close to the case and diplomatic sources said Wednesday.

The unnamed victim, a man in his 50s, is "already en route for the border with Mali," a diplomatic source said after his seizure Tuesday in the latest in a spate of kidnaps of westerners in Niger this year.

AFP

World News

missionary

abducted

Niger

capital:

Diplomatic

sources

LBCI Next
Louvre reopens for the first time after jewel heist
Trump and Saudi Crown Prince to meet on November 18
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-20

Diplomatic push: US halts Israeli escalation, paves way for new phase in Gaza plan

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-09

Israeli sources: US notified ahead of strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-02

US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-13

Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:43

US says two dead in strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat in Pacific

LBCI
World News
13:06

Louvre crown dropped by thieves can be restored: Museum director

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:04

Norway to propose UN resolution demanding Israel lift Gaza aid restrictions

LBCI
World News
09:58

World Court says Israel must support UN, UNRWA efforts in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06

Israeli airstrikes hit areas south of Hrabta in northern Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI

LBCI
World News
13:43

US says two dead in strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat in Pacific

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-19

LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI

LBCI
World News
09:46

US missionary abducted in Niger capital: Diplomatic sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape

LBCI
World News
07:27

Gold prices slide further as dollar firms, investors book profits

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More