Norway to propose UN resolution demanding Israel lift Gaza aid restrictions

Norway will propose a U.N. General Assembly resolution demanding that Israel lift restrictions on aid to Palestinians, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said Wednesday, following an International Court of Justice ruling on the war.



"Norway intends to follow up on this (ICJ) decision with a new resolution at the UN General Assembly," Barth Eide told a press conference.



The Scandinavian country initiated the U.N. resolution requesting an advisory opinion from the ICJ on Israel's obligations, and the court ruled on Wednesday that Israel was obliged under international law to facilitate the delivery of aid to Gaza.



AFP