Israeli PM warns Hamas truce talks no sign of weakness
Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-07-2025 | 13:30
Israeli PM warns Hamas truce talks no sign of weakness
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that the Palestinian militant group Hamas should not view his country's willingness to reach a truce deal in Gaza as a "weakness."
"We are working to reach another deal for the release of our hostages. But if Hamas interprets our willingness to reach a deal as weakness, as an opportunity to dictate surrender terms that would endanger the State of Israel, it is gravely mistaken," he said in a speech.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli
PM
Netanyahu
Hamas
Truce
Weakness
Gaza
