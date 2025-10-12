Kremlin warns the West over 'dramatic' escalation moment in Ukraine war

12-10-2025 | 07:45
Kremlin warns the West over 'dramatic' escalation moment in Ukraine war
Kremlin warns the West over 'dramatic' escalation moment in Ukraine war

The Kremlin said on Sunday Russia was deeply concerned about the possibility of the U.S. supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, warning that the war had reached a dramatic moment with escalation from all sides.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that before agreeing to provide Tomahawks, he would want to know what Ukraine planned to do with them because he did not want to escalate the war between Russia and Ukraine. He said, however, that he had "sort of made a decision" on the matter.

Tomahawk missiles have a range of 2,500 km (1,550 miles), meaning Ukraine would be able to use them for long-range strikes deep inside Russia, including Moscow. Some retired variants of Tomahawks can carry a nuclear warhead, according to the U.S. Congressional Research Service.

"The topic of Tomahawks is of extreme concern," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian state television reporter Pavel Zarubin in remarks published on Sunday. "Now is really a very dramatic moment in terms of the fact that tensions are escalating from all sides."

Reuters

