Hamas expresses willingness to resume Gaza ceasefire talks: Al Qahera News

Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-08-2025 | 11:14
Hamas expresses willingness to resume Gaza ceasefire talks: Al Qahera News
0min
Hamas expresses willingness to resume Gaza ceasefire talks: Al Qahera News

Al Qahera News reported that Hamas, during a meeting in Cairo with the head of Egyptian intelligence, expressed its keenness to quickly return to ceasefire negotiations in Gaza.

The channel quoted a well-informed source as saying, “Hamas expressed during the meeting its eagerness to swiftly resume ceasefire and de-escalation talks.”

Reuters
