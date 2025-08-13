News
Hamas expresses willingness to resume Gaza ceasefire talks: Al Qahera News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-08-2025 | 11:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas expresses willingness to resume Gaza ceasefire talks: Al Qahera News
Al Qahera News reported that Hamas, during a meeting in Cairo with the head of Egyptian intelligence, expressed its keenness to quickly return to ceasefire negotiations in Gaza.
The channel quoted a well-informed source as saying, “Hamas expressed during the meeting its eagerness to swiftly resume ceasefire and de-escalation talks.”
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Gaza
Ceasefire
Talks
Israel
War
