Hamas agrees to new Gaza ceasefire proposal: Hamas source
Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-08-2025 | 11:04
Hamas agrees to new Gaza ceasefire proposal: Hamas source
A Hamas source told AFP on Monday that the Palestinian militants had agreed to a new proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, devastated by more than 22 months of war between the Islamist group and Israel.
"Hamas has delivered its response to the mediators, confirming that Hamas and the factions agreed to the new ceasefire proposal without requesting any amendments," the Hamas source told AFP, requesting anonymity.
A Palestinian official earlier on Monday told AFP that mediators had proposed an initial 60-day truce and hostage release in two batches.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Gaza
Ceasefire
Proposal
Israel
War
