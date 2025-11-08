News
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
US forces working with Israel on Gaza aid: Israeli official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08-11-2025 | 06:07
US forces working with Israel on Gaza aid: Israeli official
U.S. forces are taking part in overseeing and coordinating aid transfer into the Gaza Strip together with Israel as part of U.S. President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan, an Israeli security official said on Saturday.
The Washington Post on Friday reported that the U.S.-led Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) will replace Israel in overseeing aid into Gaza. It cited a U.S. official and people familiar with the matter as saying Israel was part of the process but that CMCC would decide what aid enters Gaza and how.
The Israeli security official said that Israeli security services remain part of policy, supervision and monitoring with decisions made jointly, and that the integration of the CMCC was already underway.
The U.S. embassy in Israel and CMCC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Reuters
