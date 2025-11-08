Protesters block main road in Beddawi camp over closed entrances

Protesters blocked the main road in the Beddawi camp using burning tires to protest the closure of the camp’s secondary entrances and exits that connect it to surrounding neighborhoods.



According to a reporter from the National News Agency, the protesters also held marches inside the camp, demanding the reopening of these access points, citing delays in reaching schools and workplaces, the negative impact on their daily lives, and the severe congestion that would occur at the main entrance if it became the only entry and exit point.



Some residents of the camp had staged a sit-in Friday evening in front of the closed entrances, calling for them to be reopened.