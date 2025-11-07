US, Britain remove sanctions on Syria's president

Middle East News
07-11-2025 | 14:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US, Britain remove sanctions on Syria&#39;s president
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US, Britain remove sanctions on Syria's president

The United States and Britain removed sanctions on Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Friday, a day after the United Nations Security Council did the same ahead of his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump next week, with the European Union confirming it would follow suit.

Washington and London also lifted sanctions on Syria's interior minister Anas Khattab, according to notices on their websites.

Both men had formerly been subject to financial sanctions targeted at Islamic State and al Qaeda, with the United States designating them Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

A European Union spokesperson said on Friday the U.N. decision would be reflected in EU measures.

Britain lifted some sanctions on Syria in April, while the bloc lifted its economic sanctions in May, but restrictions related to arms and security remain in place.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

US

Britain

UK

Sanctions

Syria

President

LBCI Next
Britain removes sanctions on Syria's president, interior minister
UN Security Council votes to lift sanctions on Syrian president
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:21

Britain removes sanctions on Syria's president, interior minister

LBCI
World News
2025-11-05

US asks UN to lift sanctions on Syria's president ahead of White House visit

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-22

Syria's Sharaa, in New York, renews call for US to formally drop sanctions

LBCI
World News
2025-10-31

US backs repeal of Caesar Act sanctions on Syria, State Department says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:05

Israeli army says Red Cross has received body of Gaza hostage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Next steps on Lebanon: Israel divided over expanding strikes to Beirut amid rising Hezbollah threat

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:07

Azerbaijan will only send peacekeepers to Gaza if fighting stops completely: Source tells Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:12

US intel found Israeli military lawyers warned there was evidence of Gaza war crimes: Former US officials to Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16

Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Weapons control plan: Lebanese Army reports progress in disarmament despite Israeli attacks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-23

Italy to recognize Palestine only if Hamas excluded, all hostages freed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Ballots in limbo: Lebanon’s draft law opens overseas voting, but will parliament approve it?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Next steps on Lebanon: Israel divided over expanding strikes to Beirut amid rising Hezbollah threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Lebanon’s state control of arms and war decisions top priorities, says PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Israeli warplanes spotted over Hermel, border areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

President Aoun urges World Bank to support Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli violations

LBCI
Middle East News
01:59

Iran condemns 'savage' Israeli attacks on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:17

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Key projects remain stalled in Parliament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

No negotiations under fire: Egyptian peace effort stalls as Hezbollah reaffirms commitment to ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:52

Fuel prices rise across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More