US, Britain remove sanctions on Syria's president
Middle East News
07-11-2025 | 14:38
US, Britain remove sanctions on Syria's president
The United States and Britain removed sanctions on Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Friday, a day after the United Nations Security Council did the same ahead of his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump next week, with the European Union confirming it would follow suit.
Washington and London also lifted sanctions on Syria's interior minister Anas Khattab, according to notices on their websites.
Both men had formerly been subject to financial sanctions targeted at Islamic State and al Qaeda, with the United States designating them Specially Designated Global Terrorists.
A European Union spokesperson said on Friday the U.N. decision would be reflected in EU measures.
Britain lifted some sanctions on Syria in April, while the bloc lifted its economic sanctions in May, but restrictions related to arms and security remain in place.
Reuters
