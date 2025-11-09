Hamas says fighters holed up in Rafah will not surrender

Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-11-2025 | 05:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas says fighters holed up in Rafah will not surrender
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Hamas says fighters holed up in Rafah will not surrender

Hamas fighters holed up in the Israeli-held Rafah area of Gaza will not surrender to Israel, the group's armed wing said on Sunday, urging mediators to find a solution to a crisis that threatens the month-old ceasefire.

Sources close to mediation efforts told Reuters on Thursday that fighters could surrender their arms in exchange for passage to other areas of the enclave under a proposal aimed at resolving the stalemate.

Egyptian mediators have proposed that, in exchange for safe passage, fighters still in Rafah surrender their arms to Egypt and give details of tunnels there so they can be destroyed, said one of the sources, an Egyptian security official.

Sunday's statement from Al-Qassam Brigades held Israel responsible for engaging the fighters, who it said were defending themselves.

"The enemy must know that the concept of surrender and handing oneself over does not exist in the dictionary of the Al-Qassam Brigades," the group said.

Al-Qassam Brigades did not comment directly on the continuing talks over the fighters in Rafah but implied that the crisis could affect the ceasefire.

"We place the mediators before their responsibilities, and they must find a solution to ensure the continuation of the ceasefire and prevent the enemy from using flimsy pretexts to violate it and exploit the situation to target innocent civilians in Gaza," the group said.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Israel

Rafah

Gaza

Ceasefire

Israeli settlers attack Palestinians, journalists at West Bank olive harvest, witnesses say
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-19

Hamas says implementing ceasefire deal, unaware of clashes in Rafah

LBCI
World News
2025-10-04

Trump says 'will not tolerate delay' from Hamas on peace deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-12

Hamas will not govern post-war Gaza: Hamas source close to negotiating committee

LBCI
World News
2025-09-04

Russia says will not discuss foreign troops in Ukraine 'in any format'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49

Israeli settlers attack Palestinians, journalists at West Bank olive harvest, witnesses say

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-08

US forces working with Israel on Gaza aid: Israeli official

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-07

Israeli army says Red Cross has received body of Gaza hostage

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-07

Azerbaijan will only send peacekeepers to Gaza if fighting stops completely: Source tells Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit

LBCI
World News
2025-10-21

Macron says only Zelensky can negotiate on Ukraine territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Beyond the Middle East: Why is Kazakhstan considering joining the Abraham Accords?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Israeli man spotted walking in Beirut’s Zaitunay Bay — investigation reveals he entered Lebanon using a Canadian passport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Tracking money in Lebanon: US sanctions expose gaps in banking oversight

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

US sanctions official says time is right to cut ‘Iran's Hezbollah funding’ in Reuters interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Israeli strike kills civilian in Lebanon’s south

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Beyond the Middle East: Why is Kazakhstan considering joining the Abraham Accords?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Protesters block main road in Beddawi camp over closed entrances

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49

Israeli settlers attack Palestinians, journalists at West Bank olive harvest, witnesses say

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More