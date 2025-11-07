Pope Leo's recent criticisms of U.S. President Donald Trump's anti-immigration policies are emboldening Catholic efforts to help immigrants caught up in the administration's hardline crackdown, senior U.S. Church leaders say.



After Leo called on Tuesday for "deep reflection" in the U.S. about the administration's treatment of immigrants, several top bishops as well as the country's main network of Catholic nuns and its national charity federation told Reuters they would step up their work.



"Pope Leo's comments strengthen the resolve of those of us in the United States who remain deeply committed to welcoming the stranger," said Kerry Alys Robinson, president and CEO of Catholic Charities USA, a national federation of 168 Catholic charity agencies.



Leo, the first U.S. pope, has been ramping up his disapproval of the Trump administration's treatment of immigrants.





Reuters