UN chief urges immediate Gaza ceasefire, warns of casualties from Israeli operation

Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-08-2025 | 06:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN chief urges immediate Gaza ceasefire, warns of casualties from Israeli operation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN chief urges immediate Gaza ceasefire, warns of casualties from Israeli operation

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, after Israel announced the first steps of an operation to take over Gaza City.

"It is vital to reach immediately a ceasefire in Gaza," that was necessary "to avoid the death and destruction that a military operation against Gaza City would inevitably cause," Guterres said in Japan where he is attending the Tokyo International Conference on African Development.

Israel, which has called up tens of thousands of army reservists, is pressing ahead with its plan to seize Gaza's biggest urban center despite international criticism of an operation likely to force the displacement of many more Palestinians. Israel currently holds about 75% of the Gaza Strip.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UN

Chief

Gaza

Ceasefire

Casualties

Israel

Operation

Antonio Guterres

LBCI Next
Israel maintains military pressure on Gaza City ahead of planned offensive
Israel says it has taken first steps of military operation in Gaza City
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-08

Shift in strategy: Israeli Chief of Staff eyes timeline to conclude Gaza war amid mounting casualties

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-12

UN to vote to demand immediate Gaza ceasefire over US, Israel opposition

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-18

Walid Jumblatt urges ceasefire in Sweida, warns Israeli interference fuels sectarian strife

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-22

'Extremely high' risk of serious abuses amid expanded Israel Gaza operation: UN

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:38

Israel maintains military pressure on Gaza City ahead of planned offensive

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27

Israel says it has taken first steps of military operation in Gaza City

LBCI
World News
2025-08-20

Germany slams 'escalation' of Israel's Gaza military operation

LBCI
World News
2025-08-20

Most Americans believe countries should recognize a Palestinian state: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

Lebanese PM discusses UNIFIL renewal with British Ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Israeli citizen freed after one year in Lebanese prison, mediated by Red Cross

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-19

For the first time, Palestine to compete in Miss Universe 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

MP Gemayel: We support building a state of sovereignty, without marginalizing any Lebanese component

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Paraglider dies in fall off Jounieh coast, Civil Defense says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Mandatory military service for Lebanon’s youth: Solution or just a dream?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel weighs multiple Lebanon escalation scenarios as it seeks regional control — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

UNIFIL says it found 50-meter tunnel, unexploded ordnances in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Lebanon’s parliament speaker warns against efforts undermining UNIFIL mandate during meeting with US delegation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

From crisis to support: Lebanon launches cash aid for 250,000 war-hit families

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:58

Lebanese leaders meet US senator, stress support for army and regional stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

Lebanon asserts state authority: FM vows centralized weapons, rejects civil war threats

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More