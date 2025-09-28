MP Samy Gemayel: Hezbollah’s weapons block statehood and intimidate citizens

28-09-2025 | 12:37
MP Samy Gemayel: Hezbollah’s weapons block statehood and intimidate citizens
MP Samy Gemayel: Hezbollah’s weapons block statehood and intimidate citizens

Kataeb Party leader and MP Samy Gemayel on Sunday urged Lebanon to treat Hezbollah’s weapons as a tool used to block the formation of a state, undermine the rule of law, and intimidate citizens.

Speaking at a party event, Gemayel addressed Hezbollah directly: “If you have no problem withdrawing weapons from south of the Litani River, then what is the purpose of keeping them?”

He added: “We want Lebanon to be forward-looking. We are tired of endless talk about sovereignty, Hezbollah, and war. We want to move beyond that, focus on development, and take the country to a new place.”

Gemayel stressed that the Kataeb Party has “never made a wrong choice” and has always been “on the right side” by prioritizing Lebanon’s interests.

He said past struggles were an act of loyalty to those who died, but for the first time in 30 years, Lebanon is seeing “real hope” with leadership that rejects illegal weapons, takes action, and dismantles networks corroding state institutions.

He concluded by affirming that the party will remain faithful to its principles.

