News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Merz: Germany will not join allies' initiative to recognize Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-08-2025 | 06:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Merz: Germany will not join allies' initiative to recognize Palestinian state
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday Germany would not join an initiative of western allies to recognize the Palestinian state at next month's United Nations General Assembly.
Merz was speaking at a joint news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who said last month that Canada planned to recognize the state of Palestine at the General Assembly, following similar announcements by France and Britain.
"The position of the federal government is clear, as far as the possible recognition of the state of Palestine is concerned," Merz said.
"Canada knows this. We will not join this initiative. We don't see the requirements met."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Germany
Palestine
Gaza
Israel
Europe
Canada
Politics
Next
Mediator Qatar says 'still waiting' for Israeli response to Gaza truce proposal
UN says Israeli probes into Gaza killings must 'yield results'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-25
Germany says no plans to recognize a Palestinian state 'in short term'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-25
Germany says no plans to recognize a Palestinian state 'in short term'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-29
Trump says he did not discuss UK plan to recognize Palestinian state with Starmer
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-29
Trump says he did not discuss UK plan to recognize Palestinian state with Starmer
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-25
New Palestinian state must recognize Israel to ensure peace: Italy's FM
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-25
New Palestinian state must recognize Israel to ensure peace: Italy's FM
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-11
Australia plans to recognize Palestinian state in September
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-11
Australia plans to recognize Palestinian state in September
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:38
Mediator Qatar says 'still waiting' for Israeli response to Gaza truce proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:38
Mediator Qatar says 'still waiting' for Israeli response to Gaza truce proposal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:14
UN says Israeli probes into Gaza killings must 'yield results'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:14
UN says Israeli probes into Gaza killings must 'yield results'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:48
Netanyahu says Israel 'regrets tragic mishap' after Gaza reporters killed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:48
Netanyahu says Israel 'regrets tragic mishap' after Gaza reporters killed
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-25
UNRWA chief slams 'shocking' global inaction after Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-25
UNRWA chief slams 'shocking' global inaction after Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Israeli army confirms assassination of IRGC Aerospace Force commander
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Israeli army confirms assassination of IRGC Aerospace Force commander
0
Lebanon News
05:22
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:22
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-24
Security, buffer zones, and Hezbollah: US Envoy Tom Barrack navigates complex talks in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-24
Security, buffer zones, and Hezbollah: US Envoy Tom Barrack navigates complex talks in Israel
0
Lebanon News
06:30
Lebanese Presidency statement following US delegation meeting: Adherence to joint US-Lebanese statement
Lebanon News
06:30
Lebanese Presidency statement following US delegation meeting: Adherence to joint US-Lebanese statement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:04
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
06:04
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
‘Trump economic zone’: Could the ‘Gaza Riviera’ project reach southern Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
‘Trump economic zone’: Could the ‘Gaza Riviera’ project reach southern Lebanon?
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon-Syria technical talks: A potential turning point?
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon-Syria technical talks: A potential turning point?
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
More than nine months after the ceasefire, Israel widens presence along Lebanon border
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
More than nine months after the ceasefire, Israel widens presence along Lebanon border
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Balance of US security plan: Netanyahu ties Lebanon-Syria proposal to disarming Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Balance of US security plan: Netanyahu ties Lebanon-Syria proposal to disarming Hezbollah
6
Lebanon News
06:17
Riad Salameh released on the largest bail in Lebanon's history
Lebanon News
06:17
Riad Salameh released on the largest bail in Lebanon's history
7
Lebanon News
05:22
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:22
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
05:30
US delegation from Baabda: Lebanon must act on Hezbollah disarmament before asking about Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
05:30
US delegation from Baabda: Lebanon must act on Hezbollah disarmament before asking about Israeli withdrawal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More