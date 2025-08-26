Merz: Germany will not join allies' initiative to recognize Palestinian state

Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-08-2025 | 06:59
Merz: Germany will not join allies' initiative to recognize Palestinian state
Merz: Germany will not join allies' initiative to recognize Palestinian state

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday Germany would not join an initiative of western allies to recognize the Palestinian state at next month's United Nations General Assembly.
Merz was speaking at a joint news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who said last month that Canada planned to recognize the state of Palestine at the General Assembly, following similar announcements by France and Britain.
"The position of the federal government is clear, as far as the possible recognition of the state of Palestine is concerned," Merz said.
"Canada knows this. We will not join this initiative. We don't see the requirements met."
