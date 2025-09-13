Twelve Pakistan soldiers killed in militants' ambush, officials say

Twelve soldiers were killed in northwest Pakistan on Saturday in an ambush by Islamist militants on an army convoy, officials said.The soldiers were moving in vehicles when they came under fire in the mountainous Badar area of South Waziristan near the border with Afghanistan.Pakistan's military said in a statement that 12 soldiers and 13 militants were killed in the clash "after an intense exchange of fire".At least four people were injured, security officials said.The Pakistani Taliban, a jihadist group that Islamabad says is based in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility, saying it had also captured weapons and drones from the soldiers.Reuters