Twelve Pakistan soldiers killed in militants' ambush, officials say

World News
13-09-2025 | 05:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Twelve Pakistan soldiers killed in militants&#39; ambush, officials say
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Twelve Pakistan soldiers killed in militants' ambush, officials say

Twelve soldiers were killed in northwest Pakistan on Saturday in an ambush by Islamist militants on an army convoy, officials said.

The soldiers were moving in vehicles when they came under fire in the mountainous Badar area of South Waziristan near the border with Afghanistan.

Pakistan's military said in a statement that 12 soldiers and 13 militants were killed in the clash "after an intense exchange of fire".

At least four people were injured, security officials said.

The Pakistani Taliban, a jihadist group that Islamabad says is based in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility, saying it had also captured weapons and drones from the soldiers.

Reuters
 

World News

Pakistan

Soldiers

Ambush

Taliban

Afghanistan

LBCI Next
Accused sniper jailed in Charlie Kirk killing awaits formal charges in Utah
Trump hosts Qatari prime minister after Israel's attack in Doha
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-07

Twelve Turkish soldiers killed by gas exposure during cave search in Iraq

LBCI
World News
2025-07-21

Pakistani Islamist militants use drones to target security forces, officials say

LBCI
World News
2025-06-23

Five killed in Russia strikes on Kyiv and region, officials say

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-27

Iran says killed 13 militants in restive southeast

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:43

Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery following drone attack

LBCI
World News
10:34

110,000 people attend far-right rally in London

LBCI
World News
09:38

Russian aircraft equipped with ballistic missiles fly over Barents Sea during drills: Report

LBCI
World News
08:30

US officials hold talks in Kabul over Americans detained in Afghanistan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-11

Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-12

Lebanon-Syria tensions rise as Damascus steps up pressure over detainee issue

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-18

Saudi airline resumes first hajj flights with Iran since 2015

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-09

Lebanon looks to boost tourism and economy with Jounieh harbor revival

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:54

One person killed in Israeli strike on Aitaroun, Public Health Emergency Operations Center says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Shift in foreign policy: Why influential countries are softening conditions on Lebanon aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Lebanese army intercepts ship in illegal departure attempt, arrests 22

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Weapons handover looms in Lebanon’s Palestinian camps, raising security focus

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Lebanese army receives eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian camps

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Cracking down on smuggling: Key reform for Lebanon’s economy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More