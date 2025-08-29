Microsoft has fired four employees who participated in protests on company premises against the firm's ties to Israel as it wages war in Gaza, including two who took part in a sit-in this week at the office of the company's president.



Anna Hattle and Riki Fameli received voicemails informing them that they were fired, the protest group No Azure for Apartheid said in a statement on Wednesday.



It added on Thursday that two more workers, Nisreen Jaradat and Julius Shan, were fired. They were among protesters who had recently set up encampments at Microsoft headquarters.



Microsoft said the terminations followed serious breaches of company policies. In its Thursday statement, it said recent on-site demonstrations had "created significant safety concerns."



No Azure for Apartheid, whose name references Microsoft's Azure software, has demanded that the company cut its ties to Israel and pay reparations to Palestinians.







Reuters