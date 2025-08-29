UK government says Israeli officials not invited to London arms fair

Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-08-2025 | 03:18
UK government says Israeli officials not invited to London arms fair
UK government says Israeli officials not invited to London arms fair

Israeli government representatives will not be invited to attend an upcoming arms fair in London, a UK government spokesperson said Friday, amid worsening diplomatic relations between Britain and Israel over the Gaza conflict.

"We can confirm that no Israeli government delegation will be invited to attend DSEI UK 2025" next month, noted a ministry of defense statement emailed to AFP.

Israeli defense companies will still be allowed to attend the biennial event.



AFP
 
Israel slams 'discrimination' after UK excludes officials from arms fair
Microsoft fires four workers for on-site protests over company's ties to Israel
LBCI Previous

