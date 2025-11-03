Trump says there 'could be' US troops on the ground in Nigeria, or airstrikes

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday the U.S. military could deploy troops to Nigeria or carry out airstrikes to stop what he called the killing of large numbers of Christians in the West African country.



Asked if he envisioned troops on the ground or air strikes in Nigeria, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One: "Could be. I mean, other things. I envisage a lot of things. They're killing record numbers of Christians in Nigeria ... They're killing the Christians and killing them in very large numbers. We're not going to allow that to happen."



Reuters