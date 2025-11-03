News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump says there 'could be' US troops on the ground in Nigeria, or airstrikes
World News
03-11-2025 | 00:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump says there 'could be' US troops on the ground in Nigeria, or airstrikes
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday the U.S. military could deploy troops to Nigeria or carry out airstrikes to stop what he called the killing of large numbers of Christians in the West African country.
Asked if he envisioned troops on the ground or air strikes in Nigeria, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One: "Could be. I mean, other things. I envisage a lot of things. They're killing record numbers of Christians in Nigeria ... They're killing the Christians and killing them in very large numbers. We're not going to allow that to happen."
Reuters
World News
there
'could
be'
troops
ground
Nigeria,
airstrikes
Next
Hegseth visits South Korea for talks on U.S. troops, tour of DMZ border
OPEC+ agrees slight oil production hike
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Trump says 'there will be disarming' in next phase of Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Trump says 'there will be disarming' in next phase of Gaza deal
0
World News
2025-09-25
Trump says US sanctions on Turkey could end 'almost immediately'
World News
2025-09-25
Trump says US sanctions on Turkey could end 'almost immediately'
0
World News
2025-10-29
Putin's envoy Dmitriev believes there may be peace in Ukraine within a year
World News
2025-10-29
Putin's envoy Dmitriev believes there may be peace in Ukraine within a year
0
World News
2025-09-30
Trump says not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US
World News
2025-09-30
Trump says not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:22
Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 20: health ministry
World News
00:22
Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 20: health ministry
0
World News
00:19
Famed Blue Mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif damaged in Afghanistan quake: AFP
World News
00:19
Famed Blue Mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif damaged in Afghanistan quake: AFP
0
World News
00:15
Hegseth visits South Korea for talks on U.S. troops, tour of DMZ border
World News
00:15
Hegseth visits South Korea for talks on U.S. troops, tour of DMZ border
0
World News
12:22
OPEC+ agrees slight oil production hike
World News
12:22
OPEC+ agrees slight oil production hike
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-07
Lebanon visit: US general and envoy push to revive ceasefire mechanism — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-07
Lebanon visit: US general and envoy push to revive ceasefire mechanism — the details
0
Middle East News
2025-10-07
Syria president, Kurdish leader meet after deadly clash: Government source to AFP
Middle East News
2025-10-07
Syria president, Kurdish leader meet after deadly clash: Government source to AFP
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-20
Netanyahu says Israel dropped 153 tonnes of bombs Sunday on Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-20
Netanyahu says Israel dropped 153 tonnes of bombs Sunday on Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Israel tightens grip on northern border, threatens to target Beirut—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Israel tightens grip on northern border, threatens to target Beirut—the details
2
Lebanon News
06:52
Netanyahu says Hezbollah is being hit continuously, urges Lebanon to disarm the group
Lebanon News
06:52
Netanyahu says Hezbollah is being hit continuously, urges Lebanon to disarm the group
3
Lebanon News
05:09
Israel warns of intensifying attacks against Hezbollah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:09
Israel warns of intensifying attacks against Hezbollah in South Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation
5
Lebanon News
05:24
Egypt–Lebanon meeting: Cairo reaffirms support for Beirut against Israeli violations
Lebanon News
05:24
Egypt–Lebanon meeting: Cairo reaffirms support for Beirut against Israeli violations
6
Lebanon News
06:38
Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit
Lebanon News
06:38
Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit
7
Lebanon News
09:22
Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama
Lebanon News
09:22
Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama
8
Middle East News
05:28
Pezeshkian: Iran will rebuild its nuclear facilities “with greater strength”
Middle East News
05:28
Pezeshkian: Iran will rebuild its nuclear facilities “with greater strength”
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More