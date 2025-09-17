Israel says struck more than 150 targets in Gaza City

The Israeli army said it has struck more than 150 targets in Gaza City since launching a major ground offensive on the Gaza Strip's main urban hub early on Tuesday.



"Over the past two days, the Israeli air force and artillery corps troops struck over 150 terror targets throughout Gaza City in support of the manoeuvring troops in the area," the military said in a statement issued Wednesday.



Gaza's civil defense agency, a rescue force operating under Hamas authority, said Wednesday morning that Israeli air strikes had killed at least 12 Palestinians overnight. The army told AFP it was looking into the reports.



AFP