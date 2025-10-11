News
Nightly News Bulletin
Israel moves prisoners ahead of Gaza deal exchange
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-10-2025 | 10:11
Israel moves prisoners ahead of Gaza deal exchange
Israel has begun transferring prisoners to two jails ahead of their release as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal, designed to lead to the release of hostages held by Hamas, the prison service said Saturday.
Thousands of staff, including prison officers, "operated throughout the night in order to implement the government's decision: 'The framework for the release of all Israeli hostages'," a statement said.
Under the truce deal Israel is supposed to release 250 prisoners, including some serving life sentences for deadly attacks. In exchange, Hamas has until Monday to hand over its 48 remaining Israeli hostages -- living and dead.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Prisoners
Gaza
Deal
Exchange
Hostages
Next
Civil defense says more than 500,000 returned to Gaza City since ceasefire
Hamas, Palestinian factions reject any ‘foreign guardianship' over Gaza
Previous
