Israel moves prisoners ahead of Gaza deal exchange

Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-10-2025 | 10:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel moves prisoners ahead of Gaza deal exchange
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel moves prisoners ahead of Gaza deal exchange

Israel has begun transferring prisoners to two jails ahead of their release as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal, designed to lead to the release of hostages held by Hamas, the prison service said Saturday.

Thousands of staff, including prison officers, "operated throughout the night in order to implement the government's decision: 'The framework for the release of all Israeli hostages'," a statement said.

Under the truce deal Israel is supposed to release 250 prisoners, including some serving life sentences for deadly attacks. In exchange, Hamas has until Monday to hand over its 48 remaining Israeli hostages -- living and dead.



AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Prisoners

Gaza

Deal

Exchange

Hostages

LBCI Next
Civil defense says more than 500,000 returned to Gaza City since ceasefire
Hamas, Palestinian factions reject any ‘foreign guardianship' over Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10

Israel to swap 11 Hamas prisoners instead of Fatah inmates under Gaza deal: Army radio

LBCI
World News
2025-10-02

Russia, Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Trump visit nears: Israel approves major prisoner release ahead of Gaza ceasefire signing

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-06

Egypt's Sisi praises Trump Gaza plan ahead of indirect Hamas-Israel talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:38

Hamas to miss Gaza peace deal formal signing: Official to AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:43

France's Macron heads to Egypt on Monday to back Gaza ceasefire deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51

Civil defense says more than 500,000 returned to Gaza City since ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:50

Hamas, Palestinian factions reject any ‘foreign guardianship' over Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-18

Lebanese cabinet session concludes; finance minister outlines budget plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

Bassil: FPM rejects any infringement on powers of both the President and the PM

LBCI
World News
2025-09-23

Denmark says faces 'high threat of sabotage' after drones shut airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Trump visit nears: Israel approves major prisoner release ahead of Gaza ceasefire signing

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon, urges Lebanese state to take a firm stance

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli strike on Msayleh as 'blatant violation' of Lebanon's sovereignty

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More