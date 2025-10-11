Civil defense says more than 500,000 returned to Gaza City since ceasefire

Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-10-2025 | 10:51
0min
Civil defense says more than 500,000 returned to Gaza City since ceasefire

Gaza's civil defense agency on Saturday said more than 500,000 people have returned to Gaza City since a ceasefire took effect the previous day.

"More than half a million people have returned to Gaza (City) since yesterday," said Mahmud Bassal, a spokesman for the civil defense, a rescue service operating under Hamas authority.


