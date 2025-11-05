News
Gaza hospital says received 15 Palestinian bodies under ceasefire exchange deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-11-2025 | 06:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza hospital says received 15 Palestinian bodies under ceasefire exchange deal
Gaza's Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Yunis on Wednesday said it had received the bodies of 15 Palestinian prisoners under the U.S.-brokered ceasefire exchange deal.
"The tenth batch of the bodies of Palestinian martyrs has arrived at Nasser Medical Complex in the Gaza Strip, numbering 15 martyrs," the hospital said in a statement, noting that 285 bodies were received under the agreement in total.
They were returned in exchange for the latest hostage body handed back from Gaza on Tuesday, that of Israeli-American soldier Itay Chen.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Nasser Hospital
Khan Yunis
Ceasefire
Israeli army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross
Previous
