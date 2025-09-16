Lebanon’s FM bids farewell to US and Malaysian ambassadors

16-09-2025 | 05:42
LBCI
Lebanon’s FM bids farewell to US and Malaysian ambassadors
Lebanon’s FM bids farewell to US and Malaysian ambassadors

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji received U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson in a farewell visit marking the end of her diplomatic mission in Beirut.
 
The meeting was an opportunity to review the latest developments in Lebanon and the region and to stress the importance of Lebanon continuing on the sovereign and reformist path it has embarked upon.

Rajji thanked Ambassador Johnson for her role during her tenure in Beirut in working to achieve security and political stability in Lebanon within the framework of the Quintet Committee and the ceasefire monitoring mechanism, wishing her success in her new assignment.

The minister also received Malaysian Ambassador Azri Mat Yacob in a farewell visit, thanking him for his efforts to strengthen and develop bilateral ties between Lebanon and Malaysia, and wishing him success in his future diplomatic roles.
 

