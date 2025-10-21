News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Vice President says has 'great optimism' Gaza ceasefire will hold
Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-10-2025 | 11:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Vice President says has 'great optimism' Gaza ceasefire will hold
U.S. Vice President JD Vance expressed "great optimism" on Tuesday over the U.S.-brokered Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, saying its implementation would require "constant monitoring and supervision."
"We are doing very well. We are in a very good place. We're going to have to keep working on it," Vance said during a press conference in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, where a U.S.-led mission is monitoring the Gaza ceasefire.
"I think that everybody should be proud of where we are today. It's going to require constant effort. It's going to require constant monitoring and supervision," he added.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Vice
President
JD Vance
Optimism
Gaza
Ceasefire
Next
Qatar's emir condemns 'continued violation' of Gaza ceasefire
Israeli military says Red Cross on its way to receive Gaza hostage body
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-25
Iran's vice president says it won't waver from its nuclear program
Middle East News
2025-09-25
Iran's vice president says it won't waver from its nuclear program
0
World News
2025-10-20
US Vice President Vance to arrive in Israel on Tuesday, Israeli Airports Authority says
World News
2025-10-20
US Vice President Vance to arrive in Israel on Tuesday, Israeli Airports Authority says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-08
Israel has accepted Trump's Gaza ceasefire proposal: FM
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-08
Israel has accepted Trump's Gaza ceasefire proposal: FM
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-08
'Optimism prevails among all parties' in Gaza talks: Hamas official to AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-08
'Optimism prevails among all parties' in Gaza talks: Hamas official to AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Preparations for second phase of Gaza plan: Egyptian intelligence chief meets Israeli leaders
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Preparations for second phase of Gaza plan: Egyptian intelligence chief meets Israeli leaders
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:19
US will not send troops into Gaza: Vance
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:19
US will not send troops into Gaza: Vance
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:10
Washington has not set a deadline for Hamas' disarmament: Vance
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:10
Washington has not set a deadline for Hamas' disarmament: Vance
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:08
Israel urges Canadian PM Carney to drop pledge to arrest Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:08
Israel urges Canadian PM Carney to drop pledge to arrest Netanyahu
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-16
Israel strikes Chmistar in Baalbek
Lebanon News
2025-10-16
Israel strikes Chmistar in Baalbek
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-17
Presidential office warns against AI-generated videos falsely showing President Aoun
Lebanon News
2025-10-17
Presidential office warns against AI-generated videos falsely showing President Aoun
0
Middle East News
11:13
UK removes terrorism designation for Syria's HTS
Middle East News
11:13
UK removes terrorism designation for Syria's HTS
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:16
Avichay Adraee: Israeli forces destroy Hezbollah positions in Jabal er Rouss
Lebanon News
05:16
Avichay Adraee: Israeli forces destroy Hezbollah positions in Jabal er Rouss
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
3
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease
4
Lebanon News
12:15
Hezbollah's Qassem: Enough with threats against Lebanon, BDL governor is not a US employee
Lebanon News
12:15
Hezbollah's Qassem: Enough with threats against Lebanon, BDL governor is not a US employee
5
Middle East News
05:39
Syria directs banks to cover 100% of losses linked to Lebanon’s financial crisis
Middle East News
05:39
Syria directs banks to cover 100% of losses linked to Lebanon’s financial crisis
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
7
Lebanon News
07:26
French diplomatic source: France is working to organize international conference to support Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
07:26
French diplomatic source: France is working to organize international conference to support Lebanese Army
8
Middle East News
11:13
UK removes terrorism designation for Syria's HTS
Middle East News
11:13
UK removes terrorism designation for Syria's HTS
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More