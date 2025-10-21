US Vice President says has 'great optimism' Gaza ceasefire will hold

21-10-2025 | 11:47
US Vice President says has &#39;great optimism&#39; Gaza ceasefire will hold
US Vice President says has 'great optimism' Gaza ceasefire will hold

U.S. Vice President JD Vance expressed "great optimism" on Tuesday over the U.S.-brokered Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, saying its implementation would require "constant monitoring and supervision."

"We are doing very well. We are in a very good place. We're going to have to keep working on it," Vance said during a press conference in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, where a U.S.-led mission is monitoring the Gaza ceasefire.

"I think that everybody should be proud of where we are today. It's going to require constant effort. It's going to require constant monitoring and supervision," he added.


AFP
 
Qatar's emir condemns 'continued violation' of Gaza ceasefire
Israeli military says Red Cross on its way to receive Gaza hostage body
