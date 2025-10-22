ICJ: Israel must ensure 'basic needs' of Gaza population

Israel-Gaza War Updates
22-10-2025 | 09:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
ICJ: Israel must ensure &#39;basic needs&#39; of Gaza population
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
ICJ: Israel must ensure 'basic needs' of Gaza population

The International Court of Justice on Wednesday said Israel must meet the "basic needs" of the population on Gaza, including providing everything they need to survive.

"As an occupying power, Israel is obliged to ensure the basic needs of the local population, including the supplies essential for their survival," said ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

ensure

'basic

needs'

population

LBCI Next
US Vice President Vance says 'tough task' ahead in disarming Hamas
Preparations for second phase of Gaza plan: Egyptian intelligence chief meets Israeli leaders
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:27

ICJ: Israel must not use starvation as war tool

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13

Hamas urges Trump, mediators to ensure Israel does not resume 'aggression' against Gazans

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-03

Hamas official says group still needs time to study Trump's Gaza plan

LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

Israel's UN envoy: ICJ opinion on UNRWA is "shameful"

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:04

Norway to propose UN resolution demanding Israel lift Gaza aid restrictions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:18

Palestinian official urges world to force Israel to comply with ICJ ruling

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:27

ICJ: Israel must not use starvation as war tool

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-15

Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge

LBCI
World News
2025-09-29

Israel's Netanyahu expresses regret to Qatar for Doha attack, White House says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16

'Digital criminal' exposed in Lebanon? Social media account behind company-targeting blackmail trend

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI

LBCI
World News
09:46

US missionary abducted in Niger capital: Diplomatic sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape

LBCI
World News
07:27

Gold prices slide further as dollar firms, investors book profits

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More